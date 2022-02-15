BTS' V Tests Positive for COVID-19

BTS member, V, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Weverse, the official fan source for the K-pop group, shared a statement from Big Hit Music about V's diagnosis Tuesday.

"V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight," the statement began. "V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities."

In the statement, Big Hit revealed that V did have contact with other members of the group on Saturday, but that everyone was wearing a mask and that no one was in close contact.

"None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests," the statement continued. "The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities."

V is the fifth member of BTS to test positive for the coronavirus in the last three months.

The news comes less than a month after Jimin's positive COVID diagnosis.

A statement from the K-pop group’s management team, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed that Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on Jan. 30. Upon going to the emergency room, an examination confirmed his appendicitis diagnosis. It was also determined that the singer had contracted the coronavirus after a PCR test was administered.

Following the advice of a physician, Jimin underwent surgery the next day.

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure," the statement continued. "He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care."

“He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage,” the statement added.

BTS, which also includes members, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope, announced in December that they would be taking their first break from performing since 2019.

Shortly after the announcement, RM, Suga and Jin all tested positive for COVID-19. All of the members had mild symptoms and recovered.

BTS -- which was formed by Big Hit in 2013 -- previously announced a period of rest in August 2019. They returned shortly after and subsequently released two of their most popular hits, "Dynamite" and "Butter." In 2021, they took home every award they were nominated for at the American Music Awards and snagged a nomination for the GRAMMYs in the Best Pop Duo/Group category.

