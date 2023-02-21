Bubba Wallace on His Trailblazing NASCAR Career and Newlywed Life (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson and Dierks Bentley Attend Daytona…
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Was ‘Heartbrea…
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Alec Baldwin Could Face 5 Years in Prison for ‘Rust’ Shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Pink on Coming 'Full Circle' With Christina Aguilera:…
Madonna Pokes Fun at Her Face Following ‘Surgery’
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Ariana DeBose Dishes on Sexy 'Kraven the Hunter' Role (Exclusive)
Kelly Osbourne Shares Message About Privacy After Her Mom Sharon…
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams 'Extremely Harmful' …
Shawn Mendes Reflects on Decade of Fame, Break From Touring and …
Mama June Discusses Sobriety While Getting a Makeover on ‘Super …
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda and Bilal Give Pregnancy Journey Update…
Joe Simpson Addresses Cancer Battle, Calls It 'The Dream Killer'
Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody Has Changed Because He Can't 'Manip…
Kyle Cooke Breaks Down Carl Radke's Loverboy Exit and More 'Summ…
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Picker's Husband, Dead at 49 of Apparent Sui…
Bubba Wallace is getting candid about his life on and off the racetrack! ET spoke to the NASCAR driver in Daytona, Florida at the Daytona 500 race's 65th anniversary over the weekend, where he opened up about his trailblazing career and life as a newly married man.
"I was talking about this the other day or earlier this week, and it's something you never think about going into things right, and I think that's part of growing up and maturing, is realizing the impact that I have on people that are following me," Wallace -- the only full-time Black driver to compete in NASCAR's three national series -- said of making his mark on the sport. "So, super humbling when we sit here and talk about it."
In addition to the Daytona milestone event, NASCAR was celebrating its 75th anniversary as well.
As for how he hopes his success can inspire the next generation of drivers, Wallace said, "I just go out and try and be the best racer I can be, and the best person I can be off the racetrack. And I let everything else follow in suit."
While Wallace did not come out on top in this year's Daytona 500, he did share a bit of what goes into preparing for a big race like Sunday's and his mindset after his big second-place finish in 2022.
"Those races are in the past now, and you just hope that you can get yourself in that position coming down the last lap again, because now you know what to do different," he explained. "So, to say that there's pressure isn't really right because there's so many circumstances that can take you out of the race from happening, so, we just have to get to that spot and then we'll worry about the pressure."
When it comes to pre-race rituals, Wallace said it's important for him to take some time for himself to get "in the right head space."
"I get usually about an hour or 45 minutes to an hour to myself after meetings and media and press and all this stuff to come back to the bus and eat a good meal, and put on some music," Wallace shared. "So, that kind of gets me in the right head space."
Off the track, the 23XI Racing driver is a newly married man, tying the knot with longtime love Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve. As for how they celebrated their nuptials, Wallace said the pair jetted off to Bora Bora before he had to strap back into the driver's seat for Daytona.
"We gave ourselves twelve days in Bora Bora on our honeymoon to totally get away and relax. We realized after we got back, that that was a little too long. I think we're good enough for nine days of being away from home, being away from our dog," he said. "But we were able to just disconnect and enjoy time together, because right after that, it was media, press and now we're here in Daytona, so it's been a pretty busy off-season."
Not much has changed for the couple, who have known each other since high school, outside of wedding rings and last names, Wallace said.
When it comes to what's next for number 23, Wallace teased a potential collab with Kelly Rowland, who he was surprised to learn was a fan.
"I would say recently it was Kelly Rowland," Wallace said when asked who the latest celebrity NASCAR fan to slide into his DMs is. "She was out at the Clash, which was super cool, and I was pumped that she was there and just fired back a reply to her story, and she replied right back. I was like, 'Oh, cool.' So, I think we're going to work it out to get her out to Fontana. So, I'm excited."
For more on the race car driver, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bubba Wallace & Amanda Carter Tie the Knot in New Year's Eve Ceremony
Michael Jordan Teams Up With Denny Hamlin to Create New NASCAR Team
FBI Says No Crime Committed After Noose Found in Bubba Wallace Garage
Related Gallery