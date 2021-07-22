Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Cast in First Major Role

Busy Philipps' is one proud mom!

The actress' 12-year-old, Birdie, landed their first major acting role. Birdie was cast in a non-binary recurring role for Gloria Calderón Kellett's upcoming Amazon Prime rom-com, With Love. The former One Day at a Time showrunner shared the news on her social media on Thursday.

"More casting news. I first met Birdie when they were a baby. It is thrilling that I now get to have them on my little show. 🌈 #WithLoveTV @PrimeVideo @BusyPhilipps," Calderón Kellett tweeted.

Philipps retweeted the post, writing, "This just made me cry," along with a red heart emoji.

This just made me cry❤️ https://t.co/tJZprDUudh — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 22, 2021

Philipps shares Birdie with husband Marc Silverstein. The couple is also parents to 8-year-old daughter Cricket.

Birdie, meanwhile, has some acting experience. They appeared in a handful of episodes of their mom's former sitcom, Cougar Town. Per IMDB, they're credited as Birdie/Little Girl. They also appeared in Tomberlin's 2020 music video for "Wasted."

Last month, Philipps celebrated the start of Pride Month by gushing over Birdie, who earlier this year came out as gay and announced they prefer they/them pronouns. The actress shared how last Pride, the pre-teen began gathering some of their mom and her celebrity friends' unused beauty products and began donating them to L.A.’s LGBTQIA+ center.

The Girls5eva star has been open about parenting a non-binary child, telling Health Magazine in its June issue that she's educated herself and her family on the importance of pronouns.

"My mom is older and wants to understand the pronoun conversation more," Philipps told Health. "There are some really good books out there -- like What's Your Pronoun? Beyond He & She by Dennis Baron. I said to my mother, 'Here's the deal: You don't have to understand it.' That's how I feel about all human rights -- you don't have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don't get to have jurisdiction over anyone else's body or belief system."

For more on Philipps, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Busy Philipps Gushes Over Her 12-Year-Old Child Birdie for Pride Month

Busy Philipps Says Her 12-Year-Old Is Gay, Prefers They/Them Pronouns

Busy Philipps' 7-Year-Old Daughter Inspires Her to Post Bikini Pic