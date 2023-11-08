C-Knight, Dove Shack Rapper, Dead at 52: Report

C-Knight, a Long Beach rapper and member of Dove Shack, has died. He was 52.

According to TMZ, the G-Funk rapper, whose real name was Arnez Blount, was hospitalized on Oct. 18 after suffering a stroke. A family member told the outlet that the stroke was caused by a scary blood sugar level. C-Knight, who was a diabetic, had been at the hospital getting dialysis when he suffered the stroke and went into cardiac arrest.

Furthermore, the outlet reports doctors resuscitated him and placed on life support, though he had been unresponsive. The rapper's son told the outlet that the family was waiting for MRI results in the hope of getting good news, but to no avail. The rapper was taken off life support on Tuesday.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

C-Knight belonged to Dove Shack, which also comprised of rappers B-Roc and 2Scoops. The G-Funk trio was featured in the late and legendary rapper Warren G's debut studio album, Regulate, as they collaborated on the 1994 track "This Is the Shack." A little over a year later, Dove Shack dropped its debut studio album, This Is the Shack.

The debut studio album peaked at No. 68 on the Billboard 200 chart. One of the group's most memorable hits, "Summertime in the LBC," peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Dove Shack has also collaborated with serious hitmakers including Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay (for "Bomb Drop" and "East Side Party").

