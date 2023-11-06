Former child actor Evan Ellingson has died, according to multiple reports. He was 35.

TMZ first reported the news that Ellingson was found dead in a bedroom at his home on Sunday, citing confirmation from the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department's coroner's office. People reported that an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning as a cause of death had yet to be determined.

The former star's father, Michael, reportedly told TMZ that his son died in a sober-living home.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ellingson was best known for appearing opposite Cameron Diaz as Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film, My Sister's Keeper. He also had a recurring role in CSI: Miami as the son of David Caruso's character, acting in 18 episodes between 2007 and 2010.

Before that, Ellingson appeared in 10 episodes of 24 as the nephew of Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer and was a main character in 19 episodes of the sitcom Complete Savages from 2004 to 2005.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Prior to his death, Ellingson appeared to have taken a step back from Hollywood. His final on-screen credit is from CSI: Miami in 2010.

According to Page Six, Ellingson is survived by a daughter, Brooklynn, who was born in 2008.

