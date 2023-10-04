Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about what kind of relationship she has with ex Kris Jenner and the Kardashian family.

Caitlyn, 73, recently sat down for an interview with the U.K. daytime talk show This Morning, and she was asked about how often she still stays in touch with the Kardashian family matriarch.

"Kris I really never talk to anymore," Caitlyn shared. "It's sad... If there's any communications, Sophia Hutchins, she's my manager, she runs the show."

Caitlyn and Kris share two daughters -- Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner -- and Caitlyn was married to Kris from 1991 until their divorce in 2015, so she was a parent to Kris's daughters -- Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian -- for much of their lives.

Caitlyn shared, however, that she's no longer quite as close to "the Kardashian side," and explained, "when you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others."

"And its kind of that way through there, through that side of the family," she said. "I certainly see them, we do this and that. I'm much closer to the Jenner side, you know, with Brandon and Brody and my son Burt, my daughter Casey."

"But Kris, I really don't have anymore contact with her," she added. "It's kinda sad, because we went through a lot... [but] there's just a lot there, you know?"

Caitlyn added that she feels it's time to just "move on."

In April 2022, Kris sat down for a chat with Robin Roberts for ABC News' special, The Kardashians, and said that she and Caitlyn are friends now -- though her transition was "a big shock" at first.

"We’re fine. We’re friends. I see her when she’s at a family thing. It’s settled down a lot," Kris told Roberts.

"I think it was a big shock. It’s a scary thing to go through, because you know nothing about it," she continued. "It’s a subject that I never thought I would have to directly deal with, confront, be understanding about something that I didn’t understand."

