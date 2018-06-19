'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss -- See the Pics!

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is sharing his dramatic body transformation and revealing how he shed the pounds.

The 41-year-old baking whiz took to Instagram on Monday to post a pic showing him posing with his wife, Lisa, while looking slim and healthy in white pants, a patterned shirt and gray jacket.

“A lot of people have been asking me how I’ve slimmed down lately so I just wanted to share that I’ve used the Optavia program,” he wrote alongside the photo. “I’m not being paid to say this and it should be noted that I think everybody is different and you should do whatever suits you, but this is what I’m doing and I’m very happy with the results so far!”

Valastro also shared a pic of the couple at the beach over the weekend.

“Down the shore with my beautiful wife! Does it get any better than this? @lisavalastro4,” he wrote.

The Optavia program aims to instill good habits, like drinking an extra glass of water each day, into users lives, as they work towards a healthy weight and ongoing healthy lifestyle, with the help of coaches.

Valastro’s transformation is evident when comparing his latest post with a photo he shared with his late mom on Mother’s Day.

See more on celebrities who have undergone dramatic weight loss below.

