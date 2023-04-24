Alex Cooper is engaged! The Call Her Daddy podcast host confirmed her engagement to Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan to W Magazine this week.

"We were doing a shoot at my studio in West Hollywood," Cooper tells W of Kaplan's proposal. "I remember the shoot feeling like it had no direction, and I could tell everyone was stalling. Little did I know that this was a fake photoshoot that my publicist and Matt set up to keep me out of the house, out of my sweatpants and in hair, makeup and nails so I’d feel happy with the photos. When I came home that night, my entire house was covered in candles, lit all over, music playing and a scavenger hunt leading to Matt proposing."

Cooper adds that it wasn't until Kaplan that she even liked the idea of marriage. "So many marriages in my life are so unhealthy and unstable," she explains. "A lot of people settle, and I refuse to do that. But with Matt, it immediately was obvious to me, once our relationship progressed to the point that it was time, that yes, I would love to marry him."

Cooper has been dating Kaplan for some time, often referring to him under the alleged code name "Sexy Mr. Zoom Man," on her show. She's largely kept their relationship under wraps, though occasionally opening up about it on the pod. The couple has also never been publicly photographed together. Now that they're headed for the altar, she says she still plans on keeping the relationship private, but "never say never" to perhaps eventually welcoming him onto the podcast.

"In terms of a full-length interview, I don't think right now. But who knows? Never say never, because I never thought I would announce who he was or post a picture of us. And now here I am," she says.

Though Kaplan still hasn't landed on the Instagram grid, Call Her Daddy's account posted a photo of Cooper and Kaplan's two dogs dressed up for the proposal, teasing Cooper's upcoming episode on Wednesday.

Kaplan is the CEO of production company Ace Entertainment, and the producer behind several films, including Before I Fall and To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Cooper, 28, meanwhile, has found massive success with her show, signing a record-breaking $60 million deal with Spotify in 2021 to move Call Her Daddy from Barstool Sports exclusively to the streamer.

The pair have also reportedly moved into together, with real estate site, Dirt, reporting that Cooper and Kaplan, 39, bought a $10.7 million Los Angeles estate, and live together at the Studio City compound.

Cooper hinted at the engagement announcement on TikTok last week, when she seemed to be hiding her hands in her sweatshirt and said she's finally ready to share the big news she's been "keeping from her fans."

"I've always been honest with the Daddy Gang, I've told you guys everything," Cooper, who has been at the helm of the show for the past five years told her followers. "And there has been something that I've been keeping from you for a while now, and I'm finally ready to talk about it."

ET has reached out to Cooper's reps regarding news of her engagement.

