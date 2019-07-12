Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are enjoying a night out!

In a rare public appearance, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2015, were photographed holding hands as they made their way into Sugarfish for a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday.

Diaz, 46, looked comfy and cute in a black blazer over a white camisole top, which she paired with cuffed jeans and Saint Laurent leather sandals. Madden, 40, also kept it casual, sporting a black hoodie with black pants and a hat.

It's been a while since we've seen Diaz in the spotlight, after joking to Entertainment Weekly last March that she's "literally doing nothing" right now. The actress last appeared in Annie in 2014.

"I'm semi-retired," she said at the time. "I am actually retired."

The interview came shortly after Diaz's The Sweetest Thing co-star, Selma Blair, told Metro UK that Diaz was done making movies.

"I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting," Blair claimed. "She's like, 'I'm done.' I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

Blair later clarified her comments via Twitter, writing, "Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson."

Regardless of what Diaz decides to do next, it appears she and Madden are enjoying their quality time together. For Valentine's Day, the Good Charlotte rocker shared a sweet pic of his wife smiling at a restaurant they were dining at.

"Light of my life ❤️," he captioned it. "Only thing that could rival your beauty is your heart ❤️ I'm very Grateful❤️Happy Valentine's❤️."

