Cameron Diaz is the latest celebrity to praise the Instagram-famous Always Pan from Our Place! The actress is featured in a cooking video on Instagram with Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid. Diaz is seen making cardamom rose pancakes with the do-it-all pan in her kitchen.

Diaz has the pan in the chic gray Steam colorway. The Always Pan is available in an array of hues -- 9 total -- including the new bright Zest. It offers a bit more brightness so you can get even more excited about your next meal!

"Your pan has become a huge part of my kitchen," Diaz says in the video. "It sits on my stove. I cook with it everyday. I make breakfast in it every morning."

The ceramic, non-stick Always Pan has gone viral for a reason. The handy piece replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. The pan comes with a modular lid, steamer basket and wooden spoon. Diaz isn't the only famous face to have the Always Pan in the kitchen. The pink version is featured in Paris Hilton's cooking show, Cooking with Paris, and Oprah Winfrey is also a fan!

Shop the Always Pan below.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan The pan replaces eight traditional pieces of cookware -- and looks good doing it. $145 Buy Now

From the Always Pan to essential knives, Our Place has everything you need to chef it up in the kitchen. Right now, shoppers can also save $40 when bundling the Always Pan with dinnerware and glassware for four.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Work From Home

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals On Devices for the Home

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving 2021

Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok