The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving: Ninja's Air Fryer is at It's Lowest Price Ever
Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. And whether you're planning your first-ever holiday celebration at home or are gearing up for another year as the designated host of family dinners, one thing is for certain -- coordinating and cooking a Thanksgiving spread is a really tricky affair.
From roasting the turkey just right and perfecting your homemade mashed potato recipe, to prepping the pie crust and ensuring there's plenty of space in the oven for that beloved casserole dish (which there never seems to be), the entire process can be pretty overwhelming -- especially when you throw a household of friends, family and guests in the mix. Ninja's Foodi is the ultimate multicooker that steams, slow cooks, sears, sautés, plus more and right now you can save $50 on the extremely versatile kitchen appliance.
Fortunately, there are a plethora of nifty kitchen gadgets and tools that can help to simplify your food-prepping process for Thanksgiving Day and beyond -- like a meat thermometer, carving knife, cutting board, baking sheet, food processor and sauce pan, among so many other things.
Plus, with all of these essentials available at top brands like Amazon, Wayfair and Williams Sonoma, you'll have everything you need and more to perfect this year's Thanksgiving dinner -- and all at budget-friendly prices.
To help you determine which tools and appliances are truly must-haves (and potentially your next favorite cooking tool), the ET Style team has handpicked the best gadgets for kitchen use on Thanksgiving Day and beyond. Some of our favorite finds include the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Le Creuset's Round Dutch Oven, a pro swivel peeler, informational pastry mat, a classic rolling pin and the Mauviel Copper Tri-Ply Roasting Pan, among others.
Ahead, find the best Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets for hosting the perfect dinner and serving up the family-favorite dish this year. Plus, shop the most viral kitchen essentials on TikTok, along with Paris Hilton's adorable kitchen tools.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wayfair's Best Early Black Friday Sales to Shop Now
Take 56% Off This KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Shop Popular Attachments
The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs
'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools
Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart
The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More
12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok
The Best Meal Delivery Kits to Try for Thanksgiving 2021