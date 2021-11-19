Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. And whether you're planning your first-ever holiday celebration at home or are gearing up for another year as the designated host of family dinners, one thing is for certain -- coordinating and cooking a Thanksgiving spread is a really tricky affair.

From roasting the turkey just right and perfecting your homemade mashed potato recipe, to prepping the pie crust and ensuring there's plenty of space in the oven for that beloved casserole dish (which there never seems to be), the entire process can be pretty overwhelming -- especially when you throw a household of friends, family and guests in the mix. Ninja's Foodi is the ultimate multicooker that steams, slow cooks, sears, sautés, plus more and right now you can save $50 on the extremely versatile kitchen appliance.

Fortunately, there are a plethora of nifty kitchen gadgets and tools that can help to simplify your food-prepping process for Thanksgiving Day and beyond -- like a meat thermometer, carving knife, cutting board, baking sheet, food processor and sauce pan, among so many other things.

Plus, with all of these essentials available at top brands like Amazon, Wayfair and Williams Sonoma, you'll have everything you need and more to perfect this year's Thanksgiving dinner -- and all at budget-friendly prices.

To help you determine which tools and appliances are truly must-haves (and potentially your next favorite cooking tool), the ET Style team has handpicked the best gadgets for kitchen use on Thanksgiving Day and beyond. Some of our favorite finds include the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Le Creuset's Round Dutch Oven, a pro swivel peeler, informational pastry mat, a classic rolling pin and the Mauviel Copper Tri-Ply Roasting Pan, among others.

Ahead, find the best Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets for hosting the perfect dinner and serving up the family-favorite dish this year. Plus, shop the most viral kitchen essentials on TikTok, along with Paris Hilton's adorable kitchen tools.

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Nordstrom Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender If you have a reason to get a blender, you have a really good reason to get a Vitamix. It does live up to the hype and it has the potential to make Thanksgiving prep easier. $349 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Nifty 3-Tier Oven Rack Amazon Nifty 3-Tier Oven Rack When prepping for a big holiday meal or dinner, the most difficult thing to manage might actually be your free counter space. Add some additional layers to counter with this 3-tier rack which can be used both in and out of the oven. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ardente Gourmet Stirrer Wayfair Ardente Gourmet Stirrer Perfecting your gravy and other sauces is no joke -- especially if you're on a time-crunch. Remove an added stress and invest in this bestselling gourmet food stirrer from Wayfair. $60 AT WAYFAIR Buy Now

Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven Everyone needs a classic dutch oven on-hand in their kitchen. And this Caribbean-colored option from Le Creuset boasts hundreds of rave reviews. STARTS AT $230 AT LE CREUSET Buy Now

Mauviel Copper Tri-Ply Roasting Pan Williams Sonoma Mauviel Copper Tri-Ply Roasting Pan Made with an aluminum core and a copper exterior for heat conductivity, this roasting pan is as effective as it is completely beautiful -- and a gorgeous centerpiece addition for any fall tablescape. $290 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

