Cameron Mathison is doing well post-op!

In a statement to ABC News on Thursday, the 50-year-old ET correspondent revealed that he received "very good news" following his surgery for kidney cancer last week.

"We got the pathology report back yesterday and it's very good news," Mathison said in his statement. "It's the least aggressive form of kidney cancer... [with a] very low rate of reoccurring."

TV host and actor Cameron Mathison is on the mend and is "optimistic" after a tumor was removed by his kidney. @arobach has the story. https://t.co/LUKfafEEKbpic.twitter.com/OWqjPkwEYt — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2019

Mathison initially opened up about his diagnosis earlier this month, taking to Instagram to share a photo with his wife, Vanessa, and their children -- Leila, 13, and Lucas, 16 -- along with his health update.

"The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs🙏🏼," he wrote in part. "They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years🙏🏼. I am extremely lucky that we found it early."

Prior to the surgery, Mathison spoke to ET about his diagnosis, telling Kevin Frazier and Brooke Anderson that the support from his family, friends and fans "kind of blew me away."

"I feel good. I feel optimistic going into this, honestly," he said. "I'm scared, you know, it's a scary situation, but... I try to really look at things from a positive perspective."

After going under the knife, Mathison once again posted an update on social media, sharing a photo of his children standing next to his hospital bed.

"Feeling loved and supported by my family and friends, including each and everyone of you," he captioned the pic. "I’ve been very overwhelmed and so grateful for all of the supportive comments and prayers. The surgery went very well. The tumor is gone and I even got to keep 80% of my kidney😊 We are all optimistic. Keep you updated. So grateful for all of you ❤️"

Just days later, Mathison was back home, where he shared a photo of himself surrounded by cards and gifts post-op.

"Unbelievably grateful to be back home after a successful partial nephrectomy surgery. It was an eventful 4 days in the hospital, and doing well at home now," he wrote. "@inderbirgillmd is a miracle worker, and my whole family is indebted to him and everyone at @keckmedofusc 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thank you to everyone sending prayers, positive thoughts, flowers, cards, stuffed animals, food, love💕... and kidney beans😂 Love you guys😌"

Watch the video below for more on Mathison.

