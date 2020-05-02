Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes give us all the feels.

The quarantined couple sent in a video message after taking home the Favorite Music Collaboration award for their track, "Señorita," during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together on Saturday. Mendes also won the award for Favorite Male Artist.

"What's up, guys? Thank you so much for the Kids' Choice Award," Mendes said. "We love you so much."

"This is so cool. I've literally watched the Kids' Choice Awards for forever," Cabello agreed. "I wish we were there to get slimed."

"We wish we could be there, but we hope that everybody is staying safe," Mendes added.

"We love you. Thank you so much for voting. We're gonna make organic slime right now and just slime ourselves," Cabello quipped.

Mendes went on to share a solo video message for his individual win, telling his fans, "I love you guys, and I miss you so much."

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about how incredible my fans are and how incredible all of you are," he added. "Thanks again. I can't wait to get out there and perform for all of you and sing with you again."

Though the annual awards show was initially postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the network couldn't help but bring these stars together, have some fun, get slimed and give back.

The whole broadcast will be in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the network donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization working to help millions of kids and families affected by childhood hunger and poverty in the United States.

