The Kids' Choice Awards are back, but they're looking a little different this year! Nickelodeon put together a virtual special hosted by Victoria Justice, dubbed Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, to air on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The network's annual awards show was one of the first major events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After COVID-19 derailed plans for the original ceremony, the broadcast will be in support of those most affected by the coronavirus, with the network donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization working to help millions of kids and families affected by childhood hunger and poverty in the United States.

While it may be a virtual show, the event will have all the trappings of a typical awards show, as fans will get to see their favorite celebs, movies, shows, games, music and more awarded, in addition to a star-studded list of appearances. Read on for details on how to watch, who's appearing, performing and more.

When and how to watch: The show airs on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on Nickelodeon for cable subscribers, simulcasting across TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. If you don't have a cable subscription, live TV streaming services with Nickelodeon in their package include Philo, fuboTV and AT&T TV. Sling TV offers Nick Jr. in their Blue and Orange & Blue plans as well.

Which stars are appearing and/or performing on the show? Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, the cast of Avengers: Endgame and more stars are planned to take part, as well as Asher Angel, who will perform his single, "All Day," during the event.

In addition, ahead of the show, LeBron James will be honored with the 2020 Generation Change Award, in honor of the NBA all-star's passion to make positive changes in the world by giving back to his community through his charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and other programs.

Who is nominated? Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and more stars are up for awards. Here is the full list of nominees.

As we get ready for the show, check out ET's best moments from last year's Kids' Choice Awards.

