Camila Cabello has a new man in her life! On Sunday, Don’t Go Yet” songstress was photographed holding hands and getting cozy with Austin Kevitch. The duo were seen out during a casual stroll in Los Angeles. Cabello, 25, rocked a blue dress with floral prints and sandals. Kevitch, 31, wore a white shirt, green shorts and sneakers.

Cabello and Kevitch shared a couple of cheek kisses while they sat down at a restaurant. A source tells ET, "Austin and Camila have been seeing each other and dating. They're having a great time together and really like each other. They're both funny and creative. Things are going well."

The “Havana” singer and the Lox Club co-founder's outing comes after they first sparked dating rumors in June, when they were spotted out together.

At the time, a source told ET that the duo were set up by mutual friends and "they went out and had fun together."

So far, neither Cabello nor Kevitch have made their relationship Instagram official. Cabello’s latest outing with the dating app founder came a day before her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes celebrated his 24th birthday.

Cabello and Mendes split in November 2021 after more than two years of dating. At the time, the pair confirmed the news with a joint statement.

“Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual,” a source told ET at the time. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”

In April, Cabello spoke to ET about how her latest music was helping her navigate life after heartbreak.

“Also reminding myself, as my mom has told me many times, 'That's life.’ You're on the ground crying on the bathroom floor and then you'll have feelings for another person again, and you'll be crying on the bathroom floor again and that is the cycle of change,” she told ET about her single “Bam Bam.”

She added, “Things just change. You never know what's around the corner."

