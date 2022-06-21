Camila Cabello's back out on the dating scene, and she has her friends to thank.

A source tells ET that the "Señorita" singer and the man she was seen out with last week, Austin Kevitch, have mutual friends and it was Kevitch, the co-founder and CEO of the dating app Lox Club, who asked them to set him up with the singer. The source added that "they went out and had fun together."

It's not the first time that the 25-year-old singer has been linked to a dating expert. Prior to dating Shawn Mendes, Cabello was dating Matthew Hussey, a dating expert and confidence coach for women. Cabello and Hussey dated for nearly two years but broke up in June 2019 just a week after Cabello and Mendes released the steamy music video for their duet, "Señorita." Cabello and Mendes split up in November 2021 after two years of dating.

Backgrid

Cabello and Kevitch were seen out together back on June 17, as they walked the streets of Hollywood. Cabello looked smitten while wearing ripped jeans and a white top. Kevitch donned a similar look, with loose jeans that showed off the top half of his boxer briefs, black T-shirt and a sweater hanging over his neck.

Kevitch, 30, co-founded the dating app known as the "Jewish Raya," though being Jewish is not a requirement. The dating app bills itself as a "members-only dating app for [people] with ridiculously high standards." The dating app is available in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Austin, Texas.

