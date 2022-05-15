Anitta Gushes Over Camila Cabello Friendship, Says She's Handling Breakup From Shawn Mendes Well (Exclusive)
Anitta is ready for a hot girl summer with her besties, Camila Cabello and Chlöe Bailey. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the Brazilian singer at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Sunday, where she dished on her friendship with Cabello and the possibility of a collab from the pair.
"I’m always telling her we should do something together," Anitta said of making music with the "Bam Bam" singer. "I think we are so close as friends, that we never stopped to actually think about it. I'mma send her some stuff and see what happens. I kinda have some songs."
The pair are true friends, with Anitta sharing that Cabello -- who is newly single after her split from Shawn Mendes late last year -- is doing better than ever.
"I don't think she had a hard time in the breakup. She's just happy," the "Envolver" singer shared. "She's very like confident and nothing in her life is too much drama, I think. She's a soft person. Everything is just happy, easy, and I like that."
Cabello's easy-going attitude is part of why the two made such fast friends -- and why they also have an epic hot girl summer ahead of them with Chlöe Bailey.
"Whenever we are together -- we were at Coachella. she went to see my show -- and we were like having drinks, dancing together, having a whole night together. I had the best moment," Anitta gushed.
"There is a group chat," she continued. "It's me, Camilla, and Chlöe Bailey. We are always talking about these things -- what are we doing tonight? what are we doing tomorrow?"
The BBMAs is a big moment for the 29-year-old, who not only presented at Sunday's show but covered the magazine's latest issue and performed at Billboard MusicCon Friday.
"I mean I’m so happy," Anitta admitted. "I couldn't imagine even in my biggest dreams that I would ever be here you know? As a Brazilian person, it's the first time my country's seeing anything like that, so, I’m really -- I feel really happy, powerful. I feel like I’m representing my whole culture and I’m very happy about it."
The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show will be streamed live on Peacock.
