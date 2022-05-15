Jack Harlow Says He's 'Playing It Cool' on His Doja Cat Crush at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Exclusive)
Jack Harlow isn't looking to shoot his shot with any ladies at this year's Billboard Music Awards.
ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the "First Class" artist on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, and the artist said he's just "chillin'" and enjoying his pre-show glory.
The artist -- who was named as the winner for Top Rap Song, alongside Lil Nas X, for their song “Industry Baby” -- also opened up about his past online flirtations with Doja Cat -- most notably in an Instagram Live from 2020.
"I've become cool with Doja. That was early in our friendship, now we know each other pretty well. So I ain't gonna do nothing too silly," Harlow said, with regard to seeing Doja at the star-studded show. "I think I'm playing it cool today."
When asked if there is any talented star he's interested in chatting up at the show, Harlow joked, "There's always a new crush, but I'm just gonna chill today."
Harlow also addressed his new music, including his recent collaboration with Justin Timberlake on "Parent Trap," and how that team-up came together.
"It was a mutual respect thing," Harlow shared. "I've been on his radar for a while and he's been on my radar my whole life, so it's something I wanted to do and he was really open to it. So I'm grateful."
For more on the big winners at this year's Billboard Music Awards, check out the full winners list here!
