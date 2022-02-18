New Music Releases February 18: Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Jackson and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Jack Harlow returned with a new single, "Nail Tech," Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak shared their latest Silk Sonic track, "Love's Train," and Paris Jackson shared her new collection of songs, the lost EP.
Leon Bridges and Khruangbin released their new EP, Texas Moon, Justin Quiles joined Anitta on her "Envolver" remix, and Troye Sivan teamed up with Jay Som for "Trouble."
Plus, new music from Sabrina Carpenter, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Oliver Tree and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Nail Tech" - Jack Harlow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love’s Train" - Silk Sonic
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Want It Bad" - Nigo & Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Envolver (Remix)" - Anitta & Justin Quiles
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Cowboy Tears - Oliver Tree
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fast Times" - Sabrina Carpenter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Trouble" - Troye Sivan & Jay Som
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
the lost EP - Paris Jackson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"My Peace" - PJ Morton & JoJo feat. Mr. Talkbox
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"MAGIC" - Vince Staples feat. Mustard
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"AMAZING" - Rex Orange County
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Niño Soñador" - J Balvin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Texas Moon - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Suelta" - Dimelo Flow x Rauw Alejandro x Maria Becerra x Farruko X Mr. Vegas X Fatman Scoop
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Free" - Sister Sledge feat. Sledgendary
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Once Twice Melody - Beach House
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hallucination" - Regard & Years & Years
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"AM Gold" - Train
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sus Huellas" - Romeo Santos
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"BAD KIDS" - 347aidan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"When You Look At Me" - Sara Kays
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Me Like I Am" - for KING & COUNTRY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Island of the Sun" - Winona Oak
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Obsession - WONHO
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Tough Boy - Carlie Hanson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"KULT" - Steve Aoki & grandson ft. Jasiah
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All Is Well" - Avi Kaplan feat. Joy Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mala" - V Rod & Lil Pump
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Nothing Like That" - Jake Banfield
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DIZZY" - THE BLSSM
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hate You" - Kate Stewart
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Good Day" - Seratones
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Old School Love" - Gracie Carol
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Little League" - Wallice
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Welcome to the Club" - Twinnie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Weatherman" - Eddie Benjamin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Stay" - The Bros. Landreth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
George Birge - George Birge
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Big Heartbreak" - sheyda
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gone" - Jessica Willis Fisher
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let It Die" - Mitch Davis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
