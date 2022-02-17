Megan Thee Stallion is set to flex her hot girl acting chops in her first film debut! The “WAP” rapper will star alongside Bowen Yang, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane in the R-rated musical film F**king Identical Twins. In addition to the all-star cast, writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp will also star in the film.

According the a press release, F**king Identical Twins is a “subversive musical spin on The Parent Trap, following two business adversaries who realize they're identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.”

F**king Identical Twins will be the first movie musical released by A24.

It has not been confirmed who Megan will play in the film. On Thursday, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram to share the news. “HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” she wrote next to a picture of the official release.

“Im so excited i feel so blessed i feel anxious lol i feel a bunch of sh*t😂 I really have been quietly putting in this work and i just cant wait for the hotties to see everything 💙💙💙,” she added.

Megan made her television debut in 2021 during an episode of Good Girls. In addition, the GRAMMY-winning rapper served as a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary. The Hottie Coach also made her TV spot debut during this year’s Super Bowl in partnership with Frito Lay.

Ahead of her big debut, the “Savage” rapper shared that she’s been keeping quiet because she’s been hard at work.

"I like to surprise the hotties. I don't like to tell them too much," she told ET. "I've definitely been a little absent on social media 'cause I've been getting my mind right, I've been working on my music. So this year when I finally do pop back out, it's gonna be like, 'She was really working.'"

