Hello, Adele? Megan Thee Stallion is waiting for your call.

While the "Easy on Me" singer might not purposely make music for TikTok, that hasn't stopped her work from becoming a viral hit on the popular platform -- thanks in part to some Megan Thee Stallion-inspired moves. Late last year, a mashup of Adele's 2016 track, "Water Under the Bridge," and the choreography for Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" unexpectedly took TikTok by storm as fans eagerly hopped on the trend and performed their renditions. Now, the 26-year-old rapper wants to hear from her fellow hot girl.

"Adele, girl call me," Megan told ET's Kevin Frazier. "You know this is what the streets need. They need that collab, and they need my choreography in there, too."

Since Adele loves to rap a verse -- cue her 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden -- this really sounds like a match made in music heaven. As Megan confirmed to Frazier, "Adele is a hot girl, too."

While we cross our fingers for an official collaboration, the "Hot Girl Summer" star has been plenty busy, having recently graduated from Texas Southern University. "I feel like I always knew that I had two plan As," she told Frazier. "I knew I wanted to do music and I knew I wanted to get my education, so I wasn't gonna let either one stop me from pursuing the other."

And while you're watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, keep an ear open for her voice in Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot commercial. "Being in a Super Bowl commercial in 2022, I feel like everybody keeps asking me, 'OK Megan, when did you feel like you made it?' I mean now I feel like maybe, maybe I am kinda famous," she said with a laugh.

Of course, the year has only just begun and it sounds like Megan has plenty more in store for fans, including performing at Coachella. "I like to surprise the hotties. I don't like to tell them too much," she said of her fans. "I've definitely been a little absent on social media 'cause I've been getting my mind right, I've been working on my music. So this year when I finally do pop back out, it's gonna be like, 'She was really working.'"

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS Surprises Fans With Megan Thee Stallion for 'Butter' Remix During LA Concert This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Megan Thee Stallion Will 'Manifest' Performing at Super Bowl Halftime

Megan Thee Stallion Awarded Humanitarian Award in Houston

Megan Thee Stallion Graduates from Texas Southern University

Related Gallery