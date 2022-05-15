Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Have Family Night Out at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were the it couple at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The couple walked the red carpet during Sunday night’s ceremony -- marking their first joint public appearance since the Astroworld Festival Tragedy and welcoming their son in February.
Kylie, 24, donned head-to-toe Balmain. Travis, 31, wore a green suit with a white T-shirt underneath. The pair showed some PDA as they posed for the camera. At one point, the “Sicko Mode” rapper held on to the Kylie Cosmetics founder as she looked into his eyes.
Also in attendance was Kylie and Travis' 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The couple's daughter was photographed wearing an all-white look as she held her mommy's hand and breeze by the carpet.
Not pictured was the couple's son. Kylie and Stormi are on hand to support Travis as he takes the stage for his first televised performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy where 10 people died and hundreds more were injured.
Last week, the “Antidote" rapper took the stage for his first public performance at nightclub E11even in Miami as the city welcomed Formula One for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.
On Sunday, Kylie shared a picture of her and Stormi cuddled on her Air Kylie private jet -- on the way to Las Vegas. "gorgeous gorgeous girls," The Kardashians star captioned the picture of Stormi cuddled in her lap.
The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show will be streamed live on Peacock.
