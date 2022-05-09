Travis Scott Performs Publicly for the First Time 6 Months After the Astroworld Tragedy
Travis Scott has officially returned to the stage with his first public performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. On Saturday night, the 31-year-old rapper performed at the famed nightclub E11even as the city welcomed Formula One for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.
Scott put on a 45-minute show for a sold-out crowd -- which included famous faces like Future, Tyga, Zedd, will.i.am, Busta Rhymes, Damson Iris, Terrence J, Teyana Taylor and Karrueche, among others -- performing his hits, "Sicko Mode," "Antidote," "Pick Up the Phone" and "Goosebumps." Scott was joined onstage by Migos' Quavo near the end of his set for a performance of their collaboration, "Dubai Sh*t."
The rapper stayed at E11even until past six in the morning.
The performance marks the first time Scott has taken the stage publicly since 10 people died and hundreds were injured during the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in November 2021. Officials described it as a "chaotic event," and the medical examiner determined that all 10 victims from the festival died of "compression asphyxia." The manner was ruled to be an accident.
Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and others involved in the festival. In response to the catastrophe, the rapper back in March announced Project HEAL, a multi-tier initiative aimed at addressing challenges facing today's youth when it comes to academic scholarships, mental health resources and event safety.
Scott has performed more recently, but those performances have been at private events, like when he performed at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party at a private home in Bel-Air, California, back in March.
After his performance in Miami, Scott will be on the road for the Primavera Sound Festival. The event includes multiple stops around the globe, from Portugal and Los Angeles to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires. The festival kicks off on June 2 in Barcelona and winds down on Nov. 13. Scott is scheduled as a headliner, but only for the South American leg in Brazil, Chile and Argentina.
