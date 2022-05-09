The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are bringing your favorites to the stage!

On Monday, Billboard announced a new slate of performers for the upcoming awards show, which takes place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15.

Ed Sheeran will join the show for a remote performance all the way from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he’s in the midst of his + - = ÷ x stadium tour. Sheeran leads the list of BBMA finalists with a spot in nine categories including Top Male Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, and more.

Becky G will make her BBMAs performance debut, hot on the heels of her new album, ESQUEMAS, and her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs: "MAMIII," with Karol G.

Travis Scott will also perform at this year's awards -- the remix of the rapper's song "Goosebumps" is a finalist for Top Dance/Electronic Song. This will be his first awards show performance since the Astroworld tragedy six months ago in Houston, Texas.

Top Country Female Artist finalist Miranda Lambert and fellow country star Elle King will also take the stage for a rollicking performance of their collab, "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," a finalist for Top Rock Song.

The new performers join previously announced headliner Megan Thee Stallion, who is set to make her Billboard Music Award debut at the event. In addition to her performance, the 27-year-old rapper is also a finalist for Top Rap Female Artist, the same category she won the Billboard Music Award for in 2021.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, meanwhile, are making their BBMAs comeback after 23 years. The group last took the stage in 1999 to perform a remix of their hit song "Scar Tissue" with Snoop Dogg.

Also taking the stage for their debut performance at the BBMAs is Rauw Alejandro. The 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer and songwriter is nominated in four categories: Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, and Top Latin Song.

Burna Boy and rapper Latto will also take the stage at this year's award show. Latto's performance will come after a successful year which saw her become the first female to land a number one record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with one single, her hit "Big Energy." Latto is nominated alongside Megan Thee Stallion for Top Rap Female Artist.

The full list of 2022 BBMAs finalists was announced on April 8, with The Weeknd landing nominations in 17 categories. It was later revealed that Mary J. Blige will receive this year's ICON award.

Blige -- who has won 10 Billboard Music Awards over the course of her career -- gushed over the honor in a statement on April 14.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," Blige told Billboard. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show will be streamed live on Peacock.

