Camila Cabello is hitting back at the "very rude" fans who were singing over her opening performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final.

The "Bam Bam" singer rocked the stage Saturday at Stade de France in Paris ahead of the Champions League Final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. While she was performing, however, fans in the stadium were chanting their respective teams' anthems rather than enjoying her nearly six-minute ensemble.

Taking to Twitter to address the disturbance, Camila wrote, “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.

Not long after, she tweeted again, on a more positive note, “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!"

Her tweets about the ordeal have since been deleted.

One Twitter user attempted to explain to Cabello why the European soccer fans were distracted before the game. “Just so you know. European sport fans are passionate. Many fans live for their clubs, its their lifestyle," the user wrote. “Its not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesnt belong in Europe. Its all about atmosphere fans make.”

Regardless of the fans, Camila looked stunning as ever in an all-white outfit, including a crop top and knee-high boots. She performed some of her best hits, including "Señorita," "Bam Bam," "Havana" and "Don't Go Yet."

Real Madrid went on to win the Champions League Final 1-0.

