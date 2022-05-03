Camila Cabello Teases Possible 'Familia' Tour (Exclusive)
Camila Cabella is ready to get back on the road -- but first, she needed to walk the star-studded red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala!
ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 25-year-old musician at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, where she discussed the inspiration behind her Atelier Prabal Gurung gown as well as what's next for her now that she's released the Familia album.
This year's Met Gala theme was "gilded glamour, white tie," and Cabello and Gurung definitely understood the assignment. The "Bam Bam" singer turned heads in a white silk duchesse satin choli gown that included a hand-draped skirt that was suspended from a bodice. Making the look even more stunning was the hand-cut and hand-painted flowers embroidered on the interior.
"She is so inspiring, I love her," Gurung gushed to ET about Cabello. "I love her music. I’ve always loved it and when I asked her to come with me as a date, it was so inspiring just to see she was so full of it, without hesitation."
The acclaimed designer jokingly added, "And also the fact that [Camila] did her homework and found out, you know, who I am."
Gurung continued to praise Cabello, musing, "She’s been a dream to work with, I can’t even tell you."
As for how Cabello herself felt about the theme and her style, which was "sustainable and upcycled," she told ET, "I think the Gilded Age represents a time of this big industry. You know, innovate and use that American spirit of innovation and ingenuity to take us to the next level."
Now that Cabello has another Met Gala under her belt, ET wanted to know if she's planning on touring with her new album, Familia. "I would absolutely love to tour this album. I I love this album," she exclaimed. "I don’t know [when], but I want it to happen."
Also on the red carpet was Cabello's ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Check out his dapper Met Gala look in the video below.
