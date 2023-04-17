Leave it to Camila Cabello to find the perfect shoe for spring — and in the form of a blush-colored and totally sustainable sneaker no less.

In celebration of Earth Day 2023, this month's fashion vibe is all about sporting products that are as ethical as they are stylish — because who says you can't look good and simultaneously save the planet while you're at it? And Cabello proved to be the latest celebrity to tap into spring's eco-friendly fashion trends — donning a pair of responsibly made sneakers from Avre, aka Hollywood's favorite (yet totally under-the-radar) sustainable fashion brand.

While in Miami, the singer took to Instagram to post snapshots of her sporty, off-duty pop star 'fit — complete with a Lululemon ball cap, matching black shorts and tank-combo, and Avre Life Force Beige Blush Sneakers (otherwise known as the season's hottest eco shoe style).

GET THE LOOK:

Beyond the sneaker's moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating technology, Avre's shoes are also crafted from responsibly sourced materials like recycled water bottles. Perhaps best of all (and unlike many other celeb-approved sneakers) the shoes are refreshingly affordable, too. Avre uses sustainable manufacturing using recycled plastic including repurposed plastic bottles to create eco friendly shoes .

Cabello is just one of many stars who have been spotted rocking footwear from the brand. Olivia Munn, Aubrey Plaza, Lucy Hale and Nina Dobrev have also emerged as fans of the sustainable shoes and eco-style.

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

