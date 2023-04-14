Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the spring weather warms up, the Everlane Spring Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on basics like t-shirts, jeans and swimsuits — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only spring, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year.

Shop the Everlane Sale

Right now, over 400 Everlane styles for men and women are on sale for up to 60% off. Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials.

Nothing completes a warm weather wardrobe quite like a versatile midi dress. Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress is both comfortable and carefree. Shoppers have even styled the dress in the fall with a turtleneck underneath. With three different colors to choose from, a tiered midi dress is bound to be in your go-to fashion rotation.

The Tiered Midi Dress Everlane The Tiered Midi Dress Made of 100% organic cotton and woven to perfection, Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress has an elegant, soft, put-together kind of polish that makes it the ultimate staple to add to your on-the-move daily rotation. $128 $32 Shop Now

Everlane's Spring Sale is also the perfect time to stock on denim, tees, and activewear. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, there are plenty of amazing items to be found. Ahead, shop the best deals on favorites for women from the Everlane sale.

The Vintage Henley Hemp Tee Everlane The Vintage Henley Hemp Tee The Vintage Henley Hemp Tee features elongated short sleeves for a throwback twist and a cropped, boxy fit. It’s made of hemp, which is an incredibly strong fiber that’s longer lasting, with a lower environmental impact. $50 $15 Shop Now

The Supersoft Jean Coverall Everlane The Supersoft Jean Coverall The Slouch Summer Jean Coverall is a short-sleeve, full-length denim jumpsuit with a cool utility vibe. Featuring a button-down collar, double top flap pockets plus side slash pockets, belt loops help accent the waistband. $148 $59 Shop Now

The ’80s Blazer Everlane The ’80s Blazer The ’80s Blazer features a classic notch collar, exaggerated shoulders, and a relaxed silhouette with three front pockets and one interior pocket to keep your most important essentials close at hand. $185 $120 Shop Now

The Cozy-Stretch Tank Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Tank Versatile and cozy , the Cozy-Stretch Tank can be worn with the Cozy-Stretch Shorts or paired or under a shirt or jacket with jeans. Made from a premium blend of responsibly sourced wool, recycled nylon, yak, and a touch of spandex, it is the ultimate in comfortable loungewear (hence the name). $40 $28 Shop Now

The Perform Pocket Legging Everland The Perform Pocket Legging What sets the Perform Pocket Legging apart? Leg-lengthening seams and pockets that are perfect for stashing essentials. And just like everything in their Perform collection, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon. $78 $23 Shop Now

The Everyone Relaxed Tee Everlane The Everyone Relaxed Tee Made of 100% organic cotton, The Everyone Relaxed Tee features dropped shoulders, a classic crewneck, longer sleeves, and an intentionally oversized fit with a classic patch pocket with an alternate stripe pattern. $60 $30 Shop Now

