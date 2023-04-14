Everlane Is Having a Massive Spring Sale Right Now: Save Up to 60% On Jeans, Tees and More
Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the spring weather warms up, the Everlane Spring Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on basics like t-shirts, jeans and swimsuits — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only spring, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year.
Right now, over 400 Everlane styles for men and women are on sale for up to 60% off. Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials.
Nothing completes a warm weather wardrobe quite like a versatile midi dress. Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress is both comfortable and carefree. Shoppers have even styled the dress in the fall with a turtleneck underneath. With three different colors to choose from, a tiered midi dress is bound to be in your go-to fashion rotation.
Made of 100% organic cotton and woven to perfection, Everlane's Tiered Midi Dress has an elegant, soft, put-together kind of polish that makes it the ultimate staple to add to your on-the-move daily rotation.
Everlane's Spring Sale is also the perfect time to stock on denim, tees, and activewear. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, there are plenty of amazing items to be found. Ahead, shop the best deals on favorites for women from the Everlane sale.
The Vintage Henley Hemp Tee features elongated short sleeves for a throwback twist and a cropped, boxy fit. It’s made of hemp, which is an incredibly strong fiber that’s longer lasting, with a lower environmental impact.
The Slouch Summer Jean Coverall is a short-sleeve, full-length denim jumpsuit with a cool utility vibe. Featuring a button-down collar, double top flap pockets plus side slash pockets, belt loops help accent the waistband.
The ’80s Blazer features a classic notch collar, exaggerated shoulders, and a relaxed silhouette with three front pockets and one interior pocket to keep your most important essentials close at hand.
The Organic Cotton Cropped Tee features a classic crew neckline, elongated short sleeves, and a cropped, boxy shape that pairs perfectly with anything high-waisted. Even better? It’s made of 100% organic cotton.
The Curvy ’90s Cheeky® Jean is specifically designed for hourglass shapes. That means Everlane has adjusted the hip-to-waist ratio to create a form-hugging fit through the hip and thigh.
The Long Mac Coat features a relaxed point collar, storm flaps, raglan sleeves with adjustable cuffs, a clean button front, and an oversized fit.
Versatile and cozy , the Cozy-Stretch Tank can be worn with the Cozy-Stretch Shorts or paired or under a shirt or jacket with jeans. Made from a premium blend of responsibly sourced wool, recycled nylon, yak, and a touch of spandex, it is the ultimate in comfortable loungewear (hence the name).
The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Tee features a clean crew neckline, gathered cuff detailing, and a boxy fit throughout. Oh, and it’s made of lightweight organic cotton, which makes it super-breathable and soft to the touch.
What sets the Perform Pocket Legging apart? Leg-lengthening seams and pockets that are perfect for stashing essentials. And just like everything in their Perform collection, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon.
Made of 100% organic cotton, The Everyone Relaxed Tee features dropped shoulders, a classic crewneck, longer sleeves, and an intentionally oversized fit with a classic patch pocket with an alternate stripe pattern.
