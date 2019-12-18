Camila Cabello is apologizing for her past mistakes.

The "Cry for Me" singer posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, expressing that when she was younger, she made comments that she is "deeply ashamed of" and regrets not knowing the impact they had.

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," Cabello began. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it."

Cabello's posts come after screenshots of old, since-deleted, offensive posts on Tumblr resurfaced online. The singer has also previously been accused of using the N-word when she was younger.

Explaining that she "apologized then and I apologize again now," she continued writing that she would never intentionally hurt anyone and now knows better.

"I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," she continued. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness."

Justin Bieber shared a similar message earlier this month, encouraging his fans to "stand against racism." In the caption of the post, he acknowledged his own past "uneducated" remarks.

ET recently caught up with Cabello ahead of the release of her new album, Romance, where she opened up about the inspiration for the LP, as well as her relationship with Shawn Mendes.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

