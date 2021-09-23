Camila Cabello Sizzles in Cherry Red Mini Dress at 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Camila Cabello Says Taylor Swift Is Her Fairy Godmother in Real …
Camila Cabello Took Tequila Shots and Sang ‘Wicked’ Before First…
Camila Cabello Stuns at ‘Cinderella’ Premiere, Kristin Cavallari…
Camila Cabello Praises Shawn Mendes’ ‘Awesome’ Support for ‘Cind…
Pierce Brosnan Reacts to Regé-Jean Page 'James Bond' Rumors (Exc…
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off Sexy Styles at Met Gala…
Billy Porter ‘Humbled’ After Being Honored for Raising HIV Aware…
Billy Porter Honored at Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Gala (E…
‘Bling Empire’ Star Christine Chiu Reveals Why She Turned Down ‘…
Jeff Daniels Reacts to Meeting His Real Life Doppelgänger (Exclu…
Emmys 2021: Fashion Secrets From the Stars
Keith Urban Says Wife Nicole Kidman’s Support During Vegas Resid…
Natalia Bryant Reveals Why She Quit Volleyball
Joey Lawrence on Making Real-Life Love Connection With Fiancée S…
VMAs 2021: Watch Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Perform Back to…
Idina Menzel Explains Why She’s ‘Emotional’ Over ‘Wicked’s 18th …
JoJo Siwa on Life After Coming Out and Falling in Love With Her …
NeNe Leakes Says Lauren London Is Guiding Her Through Grief
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor Joy Says She’s Celebrating…
Camila Cabello is red hot!
The 24-year-old singer stunned as she arrived at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center in Miami on Thursday. Cabello stepped onto the red carpet in a sizzling cherry red mini dress by Elie Saab.
The ruffled piece featured one off the shoulder sleeve and a statement belt that perfectly matched the dress' color. She wore matching red single-strap heels and Katkim and Grace Lee jewelry.
Shortly after slaying the red carpet with her bright look, Cabello took the stage to perform her latest hit, "Don't Go Yet."
During her dynamic performance, she sent a message to the people in Cuba. "Cómo está mi gente Latina?" she belted in Spanish. "For the people who suffer but don't stay silent. My beautiful people and my Cuban land and hometown."
"No más doctrinas. Que no gritemos patria o muerte. Si no patria. Patria y vida," she said in Spanish.
Cabello released "Don't Go Yet" on July 16 and dropped the '80s-centric music video for the tune the following week. It is the lead single off of her upcoming third studio album, Familia.
See more of ET's 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards coverage, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Camila Cabello Performs 'Don't Go Yet' at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Natti Natasha Delivers Fierce Performance at Billboard Latin Awards
2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
Related Gallery