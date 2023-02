Camila Cabello Wears Beaded Bra to 2023 GRAMMYs

Camila Cabello went bold for the 2023 GRAMMYs. The 25-year-old singer stepped out for the 65th annual show on Sunday and opted to wear a beaded bra embellished with flowers, which she paired with a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit.

PatBO's Patricia Bonaldi told InStyle all about the unique look, which is from the label's Spring 2023 runway collection.

"It was inspired by my desire to make jewelry into clothing and to beautifully show the craftsmanship skills of our artisans," Bonaldi said. "The beaded chest bodice took over forty hours of handwork to complete. It's wearable art!"

Bonaldi, who said Cabello helped to bring the look "to life," added of the singer, "She's the most talented, beautiful woman and I'm so thrilled she chose to wear PatBO again, especially on such a special night."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It is a special night indeed for Cabello, who was nominated with Ed Sheeran for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track, "Bam Bam." She and Sheeran ultimately lost the award, though, with Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" nabbing the honor.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello on a Possible Collab With Gwen Stefani and Their Bond (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Camilo on Working With Camila Cabello, Fatherhood and New Music

Camila Cabello Dishes on a Possible Collab With Gwen Stefani

'The Voice': Camila Cabello Praises Eric Who's 'Dynamic' Elvis Cover

Related Gallery