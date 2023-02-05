Camila Cabello Wears Beaded Bra to 2023 GRAMMYs
Inside the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Everything to Know About t…
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
Mary J. Blige Predicts What Will Happen During Rihanna’s Super B…
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was Involved in Serious Car Crash
Brittany Furlan Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Mocking Pamela …
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Opens Up About Her Relationship…
Inside the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Everything to Know About t…
GRAMMYS 2023: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele and More Top Nominat…
'RHOC's Emily Simpson on Being the 'Fact Checker' of Season 16 (…
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley ‘Did Not Have a Healthy or Clos…
Beyonce Tops GRAMMY Nominations With 9 Nods | ET's The Download
Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit and More…
GRAMMYs: LL Cool J Hypes Tribute to Hip-Hop and Reacts to 'NCIS:…
Ed Sheeran Returns to Social Media After Dealing With 'Turbulent…
Brooke Shields Is Back in Her Calvins Almost 40 Years Later!
Camila Cabello went bold for the 2023 GRAMMYs. The 25-year-old singer stepped out for the 65th annual show on Sunday and opted to wear a beaded bra embellished with flowers, which she paired with a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit.
PatBO's Patricia Bonaldi told InStyle all about the unique look, which is from the label's Spring 2023 runway collection.
"It was inspired by my desire to make jewelry into clothing and to beautifully show the craftsmanship skills of our artisans," Bonaldi said. "The beaded chest bodice took over forty hours of handwork to complete. It's wearable art!"
Bonaldi, who said Cabello helped to bring the look "to life," added of the singer, "She's the most talented, beautiful woman and I'm so thrilled she chose to wear PatBO again, especially on such a special night."
It is a special night indeed for Cabello, who was nominated with Ed Sheeran for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track, "Bam Bam." She and Sheeran ultimately lost the award, though, with Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" nabbing the honor.
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Camilo on Working With Camila Cabello, Fatherhood and New Music
Camila Cabello Dishes on a Possible Collab With Gwen Stefani
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Praises Eric Who's 'Dynamic' Elvis Cover
Related Gallery