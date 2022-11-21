Eric Who is one of the most colorful performers on season 22 of The Voice -- but he stripped it down on Monday for an incredible performance of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

The normally-energetic performer performed the quiet, soulful cover in muted colors, even toning down his bright pink hair and going back to his natural color.

Eric told coach Camila Cabello in the pre-taped package that he wanted to to show more of his vulnerable side with the performance, channeling his younger, closeted self, who didn't believe he'd ever fall in love. "I sing it differently now," he added.

Following the live performance, Camila praised Eric as "one of the most, if not the most, dynamic performers of this season... I just think you're so brave and fearless and that's why I love you."

"What an unexpected song choice for you," John Legend agreed. "Very cool and very vulnerable of you to pick something like this. You've shown us so much fabulousness... and I think it was a really cool choice to go understated this time."

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen Stefani -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake Shelton tied the knot -- agreed that they were working hard to make sure The Cowboy doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

