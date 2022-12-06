The Voice season 22 is almost ready to name a champion -- and it's time for fans to vote!

Following the Top 8 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 5 -- the performers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a live, five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to make it to next week's shows.

During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.

See which singers are up for this week's Instant Save below!

Parijita Bastola (Team Legend)

Justin Aaron (Team Gwen)

Kim Cruse (Team Legend)

Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend)

ET caught up with coach Gwen Stefani before season 22's first live show, where she couldn't help but rave about her team's talents -- and this season in general.

"Everybody has different things that they're good at," the No Doubt singer said of her team members. "I have someone that's just really good at stage presence and you just kind of can't keep your eye of them, and then another one that's just like a really skilled singer and then another one that's like, super creative and talented and unique, so it's like, I don't know!"

"I just know that I have an incredible team this season," she continued. "I always do, but I feel like there's something really different about this season overall. I feel like it's been a really relaxed season. I haven't planned anything, I've just kind of been in the moment as much as possible."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

