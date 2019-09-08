Camilo Sesto Dead at 72
Beloved singer-songwriter and producer Camilo Sesto died on Sunday. He was 72.
Sesto's family confirmed the news via his official Twitter page. "Dear friends, We are very sorry to inform you that our great and dear artist Camilo Sesto has left us. Rest in peace," the message read.
The cause of death was not revealed by the family but according to Spanish public television TVE, Sesto died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Madrid, Spain.
Born Camilo Blanes Cortes in Spain, Sesto became a household name in Europe and across Latin America after the debut of his first album Algo De Mí, which translates to "something of me," in 1971.
He went on to sell over 70 million albums, and recorded songs in English, German, Japanese, Catalan, and Portuguese. Over the course of his career, fans crowned him the king of romantic ballads.
Sesto's notable hits include "¿Quieres ser mi amante?," "El Amor de mi Vida," "Perdoname," among countless others.
Following the news of his death, friends and devoted fans took to social media to express their condolences.
Antonio Banderas wrote, "From 'Ya No Puedo Más' to the opera rock 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' he leaves us with many emblematic songs that make up the soundtrack of our lives and that time will not take away. Rest in Peace, Camilo Sesto."
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also shared his condolences. "With his genuine voice, as a singer and composer, he managed to be one of the most loved and universal artists. Spain and all of Latin America lament the loss of Camilo Sesto," he tweeted.
See more reactions below:
Last year, Sesto announced he was going on tour. He had performances scheduled in the upcoming months in Miami, New York and Los Angeles.
