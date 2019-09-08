Camilo Sesto Dead at 72

Beloved singer-songwriter and producer Camilo Sesto died on Sunday. He was 72.

Sesto's family confirmed the news via his official Twitter page. "Dear friends, We are very sorry to inform you that our great and dear artist Camilo Sesto has left us. Rest in peace," the message read.

The cause of death was not revealed by the family but according to Spanish public television TVE, Sesto died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Madrid, Spain.

Born Camilo Blanes Cortes in Spain, Sesto became a household name in Europe and across Latin America after the debut of his first album Algo De Mí, which translates to "something of me," in 1971.

He went on to sell over 70 million albums, and recorded songs in English, German, Japanese, Catalan, and Portuguese. Over the course of his career, fans crowned him the king of romantic ballads.

Sesto's notable hits include "¿Quieres ser mi amante?," "El Amor de mi Vida," "Perdoname," among countless others.

Following the news of his death, friends and devoted fans took to social media to express their condolences.

Antonio Banderas wrote, "From 'Ya No Puedo Más' to the opera rock 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' he leaves us with many emblematic songs that make up the soundtrack of our lives and that time will not take away. Rest in Peace, Camilo Sesto."

Desde el “Ya no puedo más” hasta la ópera rock “Jesucristo Superstar”, nos deja multitud de canciones emblemáticas que conforman la banda sonora de nuestras vidas y que el tiempo no se podrá llevar.



DEP Camilo Sesto pic.twitter.com/r7V6q6D5d9 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) September 8, 2019

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also shared his condolences. "With his genuine voice, as a singer and composer, he managed to be one of the most loved and universal artists. Spain and all of Latin America lament the loss of Camilo Sesto," he tweeted.

Con su voz genuina, como intérprete y compositor, consiguió ser uno de los artistas más queridos y universales. España y toda Iberoamérica lamentan la pérdida de Camilo Sesto.



Mi abrazo a su familia y al mundo de la música. Sus melodías serán siempre parte de nuestra memoria. pic.twitter.com/mqY0OEJHR6 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 8, 2019

See more reactions below:

Querida gente maravillosa,

hoy estoy triste. Se nos fue Camilo Sesto, una de las voces más importantes de la música de España y Latinoamérica. Ídolo indiscutible. Gran amigo mío de toda la vida. Buen viaje querido amigo.

Te vamos a extrañar muchísimo. pic.twitter.com/FYfirElNpx — RAPHAEL (@RAPHAELartista) September 8, 2019

The Latin Recording Academy profoundly regrets the departure of Mr. Camilo Sesto. Our prayers to his family, world fans and all Spain. — Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) September 8, 2019

El gran @CamiloSesto nos ha dejado esta madrugada... Su música y su voz inigualable nos acompañarán siempre... Nuestras más sinceras condolencias a familia, amigos y a sus millones de fans. #AdiosCamilopic.twitter.com/WytVfsHneJ — Sony Music Spain (@SonyMusicSpain) September 8, 2019

Nos ha dejado Camilo Sesto, alcoyano universal y un artista irrepetible que llevó el nombre de la C.Valenciana por todo el mundo. Su prodigiosa voz y sus composiciones forman parte de nuestra vida y de la memoria de este país. Sus melodías siempre estarán presentes. #CamiloSestopic.twitter.com/bBMwWhdNsX — Ximo Puig (@ximopuig) September 8, 2019

we are gonna miss u, Camilo Sesto 😔 and this song is a mood rn 💔pic.twitter.com/GcTOyi5ze0 — joss || (@SpicyGazpacho) September 8, 2019

Que hermosa canción, siempre te recordaremos así Maestro Camilo Sesto. Que en paz descanse 😟😟😟🌹🌹🌹 #camilosesto#QEPDpic.twitter.com/miK5WtIqBu — Susy Moreira (@Lady_su2) September 8, 2019

I grew up listening to him as young child with my grandmother and my mothers family would sing his record especially on the holidays. RIP Camilo Sesto https://t.co/SlDtNbaega — Priscilla Aviles (@revpriscillaA) September 8, 2019

Camilo Sesto's music played in our home often when I was a child.



In fact... I think my dad used to play one of his songs for me when I was little... and I would always cry.



Truly one of the greats! https://t.co/oSmIryZaP1 — Da-knees 🇺🇸🇲🇽🏳️‍🌈 (@soytaquitobelle) September 8, 2019

Last year, Sesto announced he was going on tour. He had performances scheduled in the upcoming months in Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Project Runway' Designer Chris March Dead at 56

Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Dead at 30

Valerie Harper, Star of 'Rhoda' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' Dead at 80

Related Gallery