Candace Cameron Bure Is 'Very Sad' She Couldn't Drop Her Youngest Son Maksim Off at College
Candace Cameron Bure is having a hard time letting go! The 45-year-old Fuller House star took to Instagram this week to share that her youngest son, Maksim, left for college and she had to say her goodbyes at the airport.
"We just dropped our youngest, the baby off at the airport to go to college and I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college," Candace shared in an Instagram Stories video in the car with her husband, Valeri. "I had to just drop him off at LAX. And I'm getting no sympathy from someone."
She then turned the camera to Valeri, who joked, "That's what's wrong with America, raising soft kids."
"So they have to grow up, they do," Candace agreed. "But I'm very sad."
She later shared a photo of her and her son at LAX, writing, "College bound!!! I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so 😭. Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!"
As for how the flight went, Candace had to check in with her youngest.
"For an update, Maks did not call me when his flight landed," she said in another Instagram Story. "But I just called him, and he landed safe and sound, and we FaceTimed. And someone's picking him up from the airport, and he's sleeping on someone's couch."
Candace and Valeri celebrated Maks' graduation from high school back in May with a sweet family photo.
"He did it!!! Our baby @maksim.bure graduated high school from NorthStar Christian Academy! We are so happy and proud of you, son 💙. Looking forward to what God has in store for you next," Candace wrote at the time.
ET recently spoke exclusively with Candace. Watch the clip below for more:
