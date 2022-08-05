Candace Cameron Bure Laughs Off JoJo Siwa PR Gift After 'Rudest Celebrity' Drama
Candace Cameron Bure is the proud new owner of a JoJo Siwa craft kit.
The Fuller House star laughed her way through an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, showing off a PR gift that had just arrived at her home, impeccably timed to her ongoing social media drama with Siwa.
"I just found this really funny," Bure says in the clip. "There's a PR company that sent me a gift..."
Bure flips her camera around to show a Siwa-branded boxed craft set from Diamond Art Club. The project is billed as a combination of cross-stitch and paint by numbers, in which you can create a crystal-embellished portrait of Siwa's face.
"Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don't know," Bure shrugs with a smile. "But it looks really cute and when one of my God daughters comes over, we are gonna do this."
The post comes after a public feud between Siwa and Bure. The drama began years ago when Siwa tried to take a photo with Bure at a premiere, she was 11 years old at the time, and the actress allegedly blew her off, saying, "Not now."
Fast-forward to July of this year, JoJo participated in a TikTok trend where she labeled Candace as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met. Both sides have come out and addressed the situation, and Candace revealed she and JoJo spoke about the encounter, claiming all was well, but in the days following the feud has seemed to endure.
Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure, clapped back at the former Dance Moms star, telling her to "grow up." Meanwhile, Siwa's mother, Jessalyn Siwa, touted "real, genuine kindness" in a post criticizing Bure.
For more on Bure vs. Siwa, and their supposed reconciliation, watch below.
