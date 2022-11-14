Candace Cameron Bure has moved on from the Hallmark Channel! The actress is starting a new career commitment to the Christian conservative network, Great American Family.

The former Fuller House actress recently spoke with WSJ. Magazine about her career decision and why the new network is a better fit for her and her beliefs.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure shared. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

While many consider Hallmark Channel to be (comparably) conservative, it has been working towards showing more diverse stories with different types of romantic leads and storylines. For example, the upcoming movie The Holiday Sitter is set to feature a main LGBTQ+ love story.

However, Bure says she doesn't feel like this will be something the Great American Family network is going to be focusing on.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Bure shared.

That being said, Bure has shared that she hopes the films will still be accessible to a wide array of audiences.

"I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way," Bure explained, "but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith."

During her time with the Hallmark Channel, Bure has appeared in 30 films -- including 12 movies in her Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.

