Candace Cameron Bure Says She Hasn't Eaten Fast Food in 20 Years

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about her eating habits. In recent posts to her Instagram Story, the 47-year-old actress said that she hasn't eaten fast food in two decades.

"I haven't eaten fast food except for In-N-Out in 20 years," she wrote. "Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald's or Burger King or Wendy's or any of those other places I've never eaten at. Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No."

"And no, I've never had Taco Bell or anything similar," Bure added. "I don't regret it. You can't convince me otherwise."

After Bure posted her Stories, some on social media were to quick to uncover a since-deleted Instagram post from 2012 that showed her posing with a Chick-Fil-A cup. "We love chikin!" Bure wrote alongside the photo at the time.

Bure, who often posts her workouts to social media, opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder in her 2010 memoir, Reshaping It All.

"I knew I had a problem but again, it's like being on a runaway train and you wanna get off but you don't know how to get off," Bure told ET in 2016. "I kind of lost my identity in a sense and what happened was I turned to food for comfort when my husband was traveling and when I was alone. I had a very unhealthy relationship with food that turned into bulimia. I dealt with it for several years but it wasn't about body image and trying to feel good -- It was about trying to find comfort or fill voids within myself."

After her own struggles, Bure said that "the most important thing for me to teach my children is about health and fitness." She shares Maksim, 21, Lev, 23, and Natasha, 24, with her husband, Valeri Bure.

"It's about taking care of your body and eating foods that are good for you and getting the right exercise that you need," she said. "… It's just about living a healthy life for longevity and a healthy heart."

