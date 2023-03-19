No matter where they go, the Full House cast has got each other's back.

Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure spoke to ET's Rachel Smith at '90s Con Saturday, where they dished on the real-life family the stars of the beloved show have created off-set.

"We text each other a lot and stay connected, but I think it was Bob's (Saget) memorial," Coulier said of the last time the whole group was together. "For all of us together."

Bure added, "But Dave doesn't live in California anymore. So, we all see each other more often than we get to see Dave. But we were all together at Jodie's wedding. And Andrea (Barber) and I, we just kinda hang out all the time. I was with John (Stamos) and Lori (Loughlin) , just last month. We had a dinner with Kelly (Rizzo)."

There for each other in the good times and the bad, Coulier said the group's chemistry started from day one on set.

"I think you either just have that chemistry or you don't, and we had that from day one," Coulier said. "We just all bonded."

He continued, "I knew Bob from the stand-up days, so we were already friends. I met Bob when I was 18 years old at a club in Detroit. John and I became instant buddies. And the kids..."

Bure interjected, "And you guys were amazing grown adults that were very welcoming to embrace us as kids and hang out. Dave took me to the circus when I was 12. He took me to my first hockey game. And this is all off the set. So, they were just like real uncles, real dads, real friends. And that just built over time."

The family they've created, Bure noted, is one they don't take lightly. And as a family, they have their fights, but at the end of the day, nothing gets in between the Full House cast.

"When we say we're family, we mean it. I mean, we're family to the core," Bure maintained. "We're each other's ride or dies. Nothing gets in between all of us."

Coulier added, "And we bicker, and we say stuff to each other, just like family."

"The love's always there," Bure assured.

The pair's comments on their familial bond come after Bure and her former castmate, Jodie Sweetin, who played sisters DJ and Stephanie Tanner on the series and its spin-off, Fuller House, had a disagreement following the controversial remarks Bure made to WSJ. Magazine about traditional marriages.

After announcing her departure from the Hallmark Channel, 46-year-old Bure explained in the publication that she was moving to the Great American Family network, which has no plans to feature same-sex couples in their movies, and instead wants to tell stories that "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Like several other celebrities who spoke out after Bure's comments, a source told ET at the time that 41-year-old Sweetin "is progressive in her beliefs and Candace is very religious in hers."

"They have different views and opinions on various important topics," the source notes, adding that what Bure told WSJ Magazine "held a lot of weight."

Among those who spoke out against Bure's "traditional marriage" comments was 19-year-old JoJo Siwa, who wrote on Instagram, "Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Sweetin commented on Siwa's post and offered up her support to the young star, writing, "You know I love you ❤️❤️."

As for where Bure and Sweetin's friendship stands, the source told ET, "Candace's quote about traditional marriage impacted a lot of people. Jodie does not agree with Candace's remarks and wanted to show where she stands. Candace is upset that Jodie chose to do this in a public way instead of talking to her one-on-one."

Based on Bure's comments at '90s Con, things seem to be friendly between the two, with the pair speaking on panels together throughout the weekend and posing for pics with fans.

