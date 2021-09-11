Candace Cameron Bure knows the importance of mental health.

The Fuller House star shared how staying active helps her deal with depression as she juggles motherhood and her career. Bure, 45, said that she has loved her fitness journey, expressing, "I feel stronger at 45 than I did when I was 20 years old."

"It’s just every time you get stronger, or I see my muscles from doing more pushups, it keeps me going to want to do more and just keep that up. Really another big part why fitness is important for me is it’s so beneficial to my mental health," she told The Salvation Army Midland Division. "I juggle, as we all do, a lot of plates. I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities. It can get really difficult."

"I need to keep my mental health clear. Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don’t exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression," she continued. "That’s why I keep going. There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that."

The mother-of-three also touched on becoming an empty nester, as her children -- daughter Natasha, 23, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19 -- have all left for school.

"My kids are all young adults," she said. "I actually was an empty nester before the pandemic started. My son, my youngest, was in high school but was in Minnesota. I still never really got him back home because he graduated. But now, he’s in college in Virginia."

"My other two who moved out, they’re older. So, this is definitely a different season of life for me," she noted of her latest adventures in motherhood. "But my kids don’t need me any less. At least, that’s how I like to think about it. They’re still always calling, and we FaceTime about every other day."

The actress added that they are "a very, very close family. I love it, but it’s different. It’s just weird not to have my kids at home anymore."

Last month, Bure got emotional as she dropped off Maksim at the airport before he headed off on his own adventure.

"We just dropped our youngest, the baby off at the airport to go to college and I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college," Candace shared in an Instagram Stories video in the car with her husband, Valeri. "I had to just drop him off at LAX. And I'm getting no sympathy from someone."

"They have to grow up, they do," Candace agreed. "But I'm very sad."

