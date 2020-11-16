Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin have remained close throughout Loughlin's college admissions scandal. On Sunday, Cameron Bure celebrated the anniversary of the taping of the series finale of Fuller House on Instagram by sharing behind-the-scenes photos, which included what appeared to be a congratulatory note and flowers from Loughlin.

Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full House and reprised the role on Netflix's Fuller House, posted the photo of the flowers and the card on her Instagram Story. Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the beloved series, was not able to take part in the final episodes of Fuller House after she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted as part of the headline-making college admissions scandal in March 2019.

The card reads, "Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you - Lori."

Instagram

Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 22-year-old Isabella and 21-year-old Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. The 56-year-old actress is currently serving her two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after a judge accepted her plea deal in August. She was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $150,000 and 100 hours of community service.

Last April, 44-year-old Cameron Bure made it clear she was standing by Loughlin when she was asked about the scandal during her appearance on the Today show.

"It's too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that's such a dear and close friend," she shared. "I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."

In August, Cameron Bure responded to a person who criticized Loughlin after she was sentenced.

"They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in - ugh," an Instagram user wrote on ET's social media page. Cameron Bure politely responded with a sad emoji face.

She also posted a photo of herself on her Instagram, captioning the shot, "Just a reminder to always lift up others 💛✨ we could all use a little EXTRA encouragement these days."

Lori Loughlin Turns Herself in Early to Begin Prison Sentence This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Loughlin Could be Released From Prison By Christmas

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Stars in Music Video: Inside Her Acting Dream

LeBron James Slams Decision to Let Lori Loughlin Choose Her Prison

Related Gallery