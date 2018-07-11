Candice Swanepoel Claps Back at Bullies Criticizing Her Post-Baby Body

Candice Swanepoel is not here for body shamers.

The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret model welcomed her second child in mid-June and was caught off guard by the negative messages she was receiving about her post-baby body following a recent beach trip in Brazil. On Tuesday, Swanepoel shared a paparazzi photo of herself in a bikini at the beach with a special message to her haters.

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it…check yourself," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually…I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy.”

“Is it because I’m a model?" she continued. "Well we are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”

In a second post, which included a photo of Swanepoel in another bikini and with her baby bump on display, she added, "I don’t have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of women. We create life. What can you do? Ladies we are all in this together be kind to each other.”

The blonde beauty and her fiance, Hermann Nicoli, welcomed son Ariel on June 19. The couple is also parents to 1-year-old son Anaca.

Swanepoel isn't the first celebrity mother to fire back at body shamers. Hilary Duff previously shut down haters who criticized her figure while she was at the beach with her son.

"I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them!" she wrote on Instagram last year. "My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go."

Hear more of what she wrote in the video below.

