Mollie Fitzgerald has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her mother to death inside a Kansas City home, according to multiple reports. She’s been jailed on a $500,000 cash bond.

The Associated Press reports that 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald was found dead on Dec. 20, 2019 inside her Olathe home, before the actress was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the police, “a 38-year-old white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.”

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger" https://t.co/AQ7aNGP80t — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) January 1, 2020

Mollie Fitzgerald is a budding filmmaker in addition to being an actress. Her most high-profile role was playing Stark Girl in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, on which she also served as an assistant director to Joe Johnston. The two collaborated again on the 2014 crime thriller The Lawful Truth written and directed by Fitzgerald and starring Johnston.

According to the AP, Fitzgerald spoke to a comic book publication in 2011 about working on the Avengers film, saying that "being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life."

Fitzgerald is set to be arraigned on Thursday, KMBC 9 News reports.

