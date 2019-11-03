Daryl Sabara has been charged with one count of vandalism and one count of tampering with a vehicle.

The Spy Kids star was charged with the misdemeanors last week, though the alleged incident occurred on March 5, ET confirms. ET has reached out to Sabara's rep for comment.

Sabara allegedly ripped off two custom side panels of a parked car near the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the incident was caught on surveillance video at a housing complex, and that the car's owner doesn't personally know Sabara.

The 27-year-old actor married Meghan Trainor last December. The singer gushed to ET about married life in an interview in March, weeks after the alleged incident.

"Marriage is great, though," Trainor raved. "He sings backup on every single song I write now. He's in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now too. He's learning. He's like, 'This is my dream,' because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true."

