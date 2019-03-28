All's well between Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara!

The "All About That Bass" singer forgot her wedding ring for the first time since marrying Sabara in December as she hit the red carpet at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday. As she told ET's Denny Directo at the event, however, "nothing's wrong!"

"Now that I'm a wife -- I'm sorry, bae -- [it's my] first red carpet I forgot my ring," Trainor revealed. "So nothing's wrong. Nobody panic at home -- everything's great. I just simply forgot!"

"Marriage is great, though," she continued, praising Sabara. "He sings backup on every single song I write now. He's in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now too. He's learning. He's like, 'This is my dream,' because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true."

The 25-year-old singer is all about her music these days, telling ET that babies with her new husband are going to have to wait for a bit. "[I'm] not pregnant! We're in spanx, but we're not pregnant!" she joked. "Oh my god, if I could be pregnant right now, I totally would. And if I could pop out two kids right now, I totally would, but I gotta like, tour one more time, and I'm exhausted."

"I'm like, 'Tour, kid, plus this?' Like, I just won't have time," she explained. "When I got married, I was like, 'Let's do it!' Like, I got inspired, and I had to reel it in. I had to be like, 'Listen,' so we got a dog. We got another dog!"

Trainor is also focusing on her other baby -- her upcoming third album. "I'm sticking to my roots about writing inspirational, big anthems about loving yourself. And Treat Myself is the album and I got a couple big songs on there that are sassy," she teased. "I have amazing features that I can't talk about yet, but you will drop on the floor. Like, you are going to freak out!"

As for whether Beyonce, who was also at the event on Thursday, could make the album, Trainor said that's a goal for record No. 4. "We're not there yet!" she cracked.

The blonde beauty couldn't have been more excited to be in the same room as Bey and her husband, JAY-Z, whom Trainor said she had previously met at a basketball game.

"He shook my hand and it was the softest, most buttery lotion hand I've ever felt," she hilariously admitted of the rapper, adding that he smelled like "power" and "money."

