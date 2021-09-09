Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2021 BET Hip Hop Award Nominations
It's time to celebrate all things hip hop with the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. The 16th annual awards show is gearing up to honor the talented artists who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways.
The ladies are leading the pack this year with both Cardi B and Megan The Stallion scoring nine nominations each -- including nominations for Song of The Year, Hip Hop Artist of The Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Hustler of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best featured Verse. Lil Durk also secured nine nominations at this year's show, with Certified Lover Boy, Drake, not far behind with eight.
Other notable nominations include 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Pooh Shiesty, who received three nominations each. As well as Bia, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Jay Z, Lil Nas X, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Young Thug, and Yung Bleu who all received two nominations this year.
Check out the complete list of nominees below!
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator
Culture III - Migos
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season - J. Cole
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
"Back in Blood" - Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, Produced by YC
"Late at Night" - Roddy Rich, Produced by Mustard
"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk, Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive
"Up" - Cardi B, Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo
"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz
"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" - Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Cardi B - "Up"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Saweetie feat. Doja Cat - "Best Friend"
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
BEST COLLABORATION
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake - "Mr. Right Now"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk - "Back in Blood"
BEST DUO OR GROUP
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Dave (UK)
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
DJ OF THE YEAR
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme
Kaytranada
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Yung Bleu
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Complex
Genius
Hip Hop DX
Hot New Hiphop
The Breakfast Club
The Shade Room
Worldstar Hiphop
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Cardi B - "Type S**t" (Migos feat. Cardi B)
Drake - "Havin’ Our Way" (Migos feat. Drake)
Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
Lil Durk - "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (Remix)" (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch - "Lemonade (Remix)" (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
IMPACT TRACK
Black Thought - "Thought Vs Everybody"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk - "Pain Away"
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like"
Rapsody - "12 Problems"
The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards air Oct. 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET on BET.
