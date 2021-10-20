Cardi B and Penn Badgley Have Cute Fangirl Moment on Twitter
Cardi B and Penn Badgley are the unexpected friends we never knew we needed! Cardi took to Twitter Sunday after discovering that the You star had referenced her during a press event for the Netflix TV series.
"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous," the "WAP" rapper wrote, quote-tweeting a fan video from Netflix's In Conversation with YOU event.
After criticizing his own very measured approach to social media, the Gossip Girl alum praised Cardi's presence across her platforms, saying that she has "an authentic relationship" online.
"To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much," he said in the video.
On Monday, Badgley quote-retweeted Cardi's response, where he seemed shocked by the rapper's reaction, simply writing, "I-"
Shortly after, he changed his Twitter avatar to a blue-haired Cardi, cementing his status as a fan, to which Cardi responded by tagging Badgley in a video on Twitter of a little boy who gets close to the camera and asks, "Is that you? Is that me?" He adds, "No that's not!"
The 29-year-old rapper then changed her avatar to a pic of Badgley as his You character, Joe Goldberg, doing his signature, haunting stare.
Last week, just days before the season 3 premiere of the fan-favorite series, Netflix announced that it has officially renewed You for a fourth season. Casting news for the next installment of the series will be announced at a later date.
