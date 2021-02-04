Cardi B Demands Attention in Sizzling 'Up' Music Video -- Watch

Cardi B just dropped her first single of 2021!

After teasing a sizzling new track, titled "Up," earlier this week, the rapper shared the tune and its accompanying music video on Thursday night.

The video begins with Cardi, dressed in black leotard and tights, stepping on a man who is laying on a grave, which reads, "RIP 2020." She is then seen in a number of risqué ensembles, as well as with a big group of dancers busting out their best moves to the catchy beats.

Before dropping the music video, Cardi also went live on YouTube to talk about the song.

"I wanted to do something really different," she said of the inspiration for the song and video, adding that she flew out director Tanu Muino from the Ukraine. "It took me more than a month…we started rehearsing in December for this moment…The grind don't stop."

She then shared that her biggest inspiration for this song was that she "wanted a more hood song. I thought that my last song was more sexy…I wanted to do something more gangster, more cocky." She also thanked her devoted fans for all the love and support that she's received.

Watch "Up" below:

"Up" is Cardi's first song since the smash hit "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. She released the song back in August, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the artist her fourth No. 1 single in the U.S.

The song also cemented Cardi as the female rapper with the most No. 1 singles in Hot 100 history.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music released on Thursday night, Cardi opened up about her new songs and how she wanted to approach making new music.

"My last song was very sexual, very sexual. So I always want my next songs to be different than the one before. If a topic on one of my songs is money, the other topic I want it to be about something else," she explains. "When I started rapping, when I first put music out, like my mixtape, it was all... This might sound crazy, but I got really inspired of Drill Chicago music. I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence. If it's up, then it's stuck. That's where I wanted to take it with this record."

She also noted that she wanted to release an album last year, but she didn't have the right songs. "I have recorded so many songs. I think I've got like 50 songs recorded, and I'm just still not satisfied," she admits. "If I'm not satisfied, I'm just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear."

While it's been months since fans got new Cardi music, the 28-year-old has been busy. She released a reality show called Cardi Tries, in which she attempts a variety of activities, including ballet, being a teacher, race car driving and more. Last month, ET confirmed that she also landed her first starring role in a new comedy called Assisted Living.

The moviewill follow Cardi's Amber, a small-time crook, who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from both the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anyone to take her in. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look -- her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

For more on Cardi, watch below.

