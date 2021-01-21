Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo are making plans! The 28-year-old "WAP" rapper and the 17-year-old "Driver's License" singer had a funny exchange on Twitter this week after Rodrigo's new single topped the charts.

"Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license," Cardi jokingly tweeted. "I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry."

A generous Rodrigo replied to the post, writing, "Girl i will pick u up and take u wherever u wanna go."

Cardi loved the idea, writing, "Yaaayyy !!! Let’s go to McDonald’s and get happy meals!"

In addition to her drive-thru date with Cardi, Rodrigo has lots to celebrate. Her song has hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts and broke global Spotify and Amazon Music records, debuting at No. 1 across all major streaming services.

Fans think the song might be about Rodrigo's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Watch the clip below to see why:

