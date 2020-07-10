Little Kulture is two years old! Cardi B is feeling emotional as her baby girl celebrates turning a year older on Friday. The "I Like It" rapper posted a handful of photos of her daughter all dressed up in a hot pink tutu and sweatshirt, writing how much she loves her.

"My baby turn 2 tomorrow 😓I been a emotional mess. Love her so much," Cardi first wrote on Thursday, ahead of Kulture's birthday. In the pics, the tiny tot is all smiles while outdoors in the grass, in their home, next to a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and also holding a bright yellow balloon.

Cardi also posted a video of Kulture dancing as they chant, "Go Kulture, go Kulture. It's your birthday."

"BIRTHDAY GIRL 🌸🎀🎀🎀🎀 7/10/18," Cardi captioned the clip.

"Princess Kulture" also got all dolled up in a blue-and-white dress, before getting all tuckered out and taking a nap.

Offset also posted a pic of his daughter, captioning the shot: "My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest."

Kulture's second birthday party was a departure from last year's. The famous parents threw a lavish bash for their little one. For the special occasion, Kulture and Cardi rocked coordinating colorful Moschino looks, with Kulture sporting a purple, green, pink and yellow tutu and Cardi opting for a figure-hugging yellow, green and pink dress.

Days before her first birthday, the couple dropped $100,000 on a blinged-out necklace for their daughter.

It's been a good year for Kulture, who landed her first magazine cover back in December. The tiny tot and her mom were photographed for the cover of Vogue.

